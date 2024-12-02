EASTON, MD - The town of Easton is actively exploring ways to alleviate its ongoing downtown parking crunch, with town leaders considering a potential overhaul of the area's parking system.
Finding parking in downtown Easton has long been a challenge. While street parking is free for up to three hours, the town's parking lots present a mix of free and paid spaces, which can be confusing for both residents and visitors.
Megan Nittle, an employee at Silver Linings, noted the confusion surrounding the current system. "We have paid parking in different locations. Some of which do not work, some of which work and some don't in the middle of those lots. And also you have conflicting messages on what you're supposed to do in those lots," she said.
In response to these issues, Frank Gunsallus, Easton’s town council president, confirmed that the town is looking into a new pay-to-park system.
“There are some issues with some of these units right here; some of them are starting to become worn or out of order. The company that makes the repair parts is no longer in business, so we're in a bit of a conundrum,” Gunsallus explained.
One potential solution comes from Slice Technology, a company proposing the use of QR code scanning along with a paid parking system throughout the downtown area. However, some local business owners have expressed concerns about the plan.
William White, the owner of Wilson Outdoor Company, said, "With it being hard to find parking as it is, if we had to pay to park everywhere, it would be even worse trying to get people to come in the door."
Other local business owners have shared similar sentiments, advocating instead for free parking throughout downtown.
The town council president emphasized that any new parking system would aim to increase efficiency. Slice Technology’s proposal also suggests it could help address revenue losses for the town, though opinions on the best approach remain mixed.
As Easton continues to navigate these parking challenges, town leaders will weigh a variety of options to balance the needs of businesses, residents, and visitors alike.