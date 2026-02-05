BANK ROBBERY GRAPHIC (WITH GUN)

(Photo: MGN)

EASTON, Md. - The Talbot County State’s Attorney’s Office has announced the conviction of an Easton man on 20 counts following a bank robbery in June of 2025.

On June 2, police say they were called to reports of a robbery at the BayVanguard Bank on Idlewild Avenue. Investigators say a suspect gave the bank teller a note demanding money while brandishing a gun. After obtaining the cash, the suspect fled on foot. 

The State’s Attorney’s Office says Deondre Williams, 42, of Easton, along with two accomplices, stole $12,000 from the bank. 

Luckily, no one was injured during the incident.

Numerous tips and information from the public eventually led to police identifying and arresting Williams.

On Thursday, prosecutors said Williams had been found guilty in connection to the robbery on 20 counts following a three-day trial in late January. The charges include armed robbery, assault, reckless endangerment, and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. 

Williams is now awaiting sentencing, currently scheduled for Feb. 9.

Deondre Williams

(Talbot County State's Attorney)

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you