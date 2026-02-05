EASTON, Md. - The Talbot County State’s Attorney’s Office has announced the conviction of an Easton man on 20 counts following a bank robbery in June of 2025.
On June 2, police say they were called to reports of a robbery at the BayVanguard Bank on Idlewild Avenue. Investigators say a suspect gave the bank teller a note demanding money while brandishing a gun. After obtaining the cash, the suspect fled on foot.
The State’s Attorney’s Office says Deondre Williams, 42, of Easton, along with two accomplices, stole $12,000 from the bank.
Luckily, no one was injured during the incident.
Numerous tips and information from the public eventually led to police identifying and arresting Williams.
On Thursday, prosecutors said Williams had been found guilty in connection to the robbery on 20 counts following a three-day trial in late January. The charges include armed robbery, assault, reckless endangerment, and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Williams is now awaiting sentencing, currently scheduled for Feb. 9.