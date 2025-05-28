EASTON, Md. - A once-vibrant tile mural created by local students in 2007 is set to be taken down at Idlewild Park, as time and weather have taken their toll on the community art piece.
Each tile on the historic wall was hand-painted by a local elementary student nearly two decades ago.
“My daughter was about eight years old, going to Easton Elementary School, and the whole class did a tile,” said Valerie D’Ambrosio.
For many in the community, the mural is more than art—it’s a piece of Easton’s history.
“Every third tile, you know the name in Easton of the person who did it, and it's just a community-building thing that's there, but it'll remind you of the good old days,” said Michael McCormack, one of the students who contributed to the project.
But the wall, once a colorful display of creativity, has deteriorated significantly.
“Over time with the weather, the heat changes, things like that—the tiles have been damaged, they faded. Some of them are actually falling apart and falling off the wall,” said Greg Mueller, communications and public relations specialist for the Town of Easton.
Repairs are no longer feasible. The town plans to remove the tiles and resurface the wall on Monday. The project was initially scheduled for October but delayed after public feedback.
“We did get a big community outpouring of, you know, that people wanted to see the towers one more time or take pictures of them. So, we wanted to recognize that and listen to the community. Ultimately, it still has to come down,” Mueller said.
Residents who were involved with the original project recognize the wear and tear.
“Almost every fifth tile has some piece missing,” McCormack said.
Still, there's hope for a revival.
“But I mean, if they do it again, just think of the great project for future generations,” said D’Ambrosio.
The Town of Easton says it welcomes ideas for a new community art project and has created a virtual gallery of all the tiles so they won’t be lost to history.
The wall will be taken down June 2.