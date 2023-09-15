DOVER, Del.- The Woodlands has long been home to the Firefly Music Festival, but now, a new musical highlight is on the horizon.
The band Phish announced it will make its way to Dover in August from the 15th to the 18th. Fans and business owners are already preparing for the event.
This year The Woodlands felt strangely silent because for the past decade the sounds of Firefly have been echoing through the trees, and beckoning visitors to the capital city.
"Just because of that every hotel in town gets good business," shared Mehesh Patel, general manager at Dover's Comfort Suites.
With Firefly taking a break this year to 'recharge their lights,' as mentioned on their website, Patel pointed out this is also impacting local business.
Fortunately a new music festival is on the way, and Delaware fans are excited to welcome Phish back for the first time since 1994.
"It's probably the biggest thing that's happened here in a while," said Nick Alfano. "It's really pretty exciting."
Patel said the announcement brought back some of the musical business boom he's been missing, telling WBOC "we are already sold out those days."
There was a similar trend at the Hilton and Garden Inn hotels near The Woodlands.
Alfano said he works as an alcohol distributor in Kent County, and that he may plan ahead to have some extra inventory.
"We have to gear up before Phish gets here because the fans come in by the buckets fulls," he said. "I don't know if you know about where Phish goes and who they bring along but it's not going to be a small outing Dover is going to be flooded in hippies."
Phish poised to reel in some fun and profit in Dover.