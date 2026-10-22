HURLOCK, Md. - The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after an elderly man was seriously burned due to an outdoor fire that spread unexpectedly.
They say it happened around 6 p.m. on October 22 on Osborne Road in Hurlock. An adult man was burning trash and brush when the fire unintentionally spread beyond his control, seriously burning him and damaging three nearby vehicles.
A passerby discovered the fire. The Fire Marshal's Office says it took 20 firefighters about 15 minutes to control the fire.
Maryland State Police airlifted the man to a burn center in the Baltimore area for treatment of serious burn injuries. Total damages are estimated at around $30,000.