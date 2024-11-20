ELLENDALE, DE - The Ellendale Police Department has launched an investigation into the theft of over $30,000 of power tools, appliances, and construction items from a garage and construction trailer.
According to police, the theft occurred between midnight and 6 a.m. on November 18. The stolen items are estimated at $30,221.99 in total value.
Among the items stolen, according to police:
1 Lowes stackable silver washer and dryer unit
1 Dometic RV Refrigerator
1 tankless on demand hot water heater
1 whirlpool handicap walk in tub
1 SMA Solar Inverter
1 CPS Solar Inverter
1 Solar Edge Solar Inverter
1 24 inch Vizio Smart T.V.
1 Samsung 40 inch Smart T.V.
1 Samsung 85 inch Smart T.V.
1 Makita power planer
1 Dremel tool kit
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Ellendale Police at 302-422-3584.