ELLENDALE, DE - The Ellendale Police Department has launched an investigation into the theft of over $30,000 of power tools, appliances, and construction items from a garage and construction trailer.

According to police, the theft occurred between midnight and 6 a.m. on November 18. The stolen items are estimated at $30,221.99 in total value. 

Among the items stolen, according to police:

1 Lowes stackable silver washer and dryer unit

1  Dometic RV Refrigerator

1  tankless on demand hot water heater

1  whirlpool handicap walk in tub  

1  SMA Solar Inverter

1  CPS Solar Inverter

1  Solar Edge Solar Inverter

1  24 inch Vizio Smart T.V.

1  Samsung 40 inch Smart T.V.

1  Samsung 85 inch Smart T.V.

1  Makita power planer

1  Dremel tool kit

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Ellendale Police at 302-422-3584.

 

