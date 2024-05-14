REHOBOTH BEACH, DEL.- Proposed entrance fees for Deauville Beach have been given the green light.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says a daily entrance fee or an annual pass will be required to use the beach from Memorial Day weekend through November 30th.
DNREC says on weekdays visitors will be charged $15 and $20 for weekends. DNREC will also have a Deauville Beach annual pass for $115. They say those who have a Delaware State Parks annual pass, lifetime pass or surf fishing permit will receive a $25 discount, making it $90 for the entire fee season.
Annual passes are set to go on sale Wednesday, May 15th.
Walk-ons and bicyclists will continue to use the beach without paying a daily entrance fee.
Daily entrance fees will be collected using two automated fee machines and fee booth attendants. Annual passes will be sold in person at Deauville on the weekends of May 25th, June 1st, and June 8th. They will also be available at the Cape Henlopen State Park and Indian River Lifesaving Station offices as well as online here.
The Deauville Beach annual pass will not be accepted at other Delaware State Park locations. Rehoboth Beach permits will no longer be honored at Deauville Beach.
Rehoboth had previously leased Deauville Beach from the state for about 50 years, but DNREC says the city did not extend the lease ending June 30, 2023.
Delaware Natural Resources Police will be responsible for the enforcement of state park rules and regulations at Deauville Beach. Delaware State Beach Patrol will provide lifeguard service starting Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Concessions will be available for tennis, beach chair and umbrella rentals, along with limited food service.