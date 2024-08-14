CHESAPEAKE BAY - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released the results of an evaluation of Chesapeake Bay states’ efforts to clean up the Bay and meet their 2025 water quality restoration goals.
The EPA says that while most of the Bay states are still behind, there have been significant new successes in 2023 that will improve their trajectory towards restoration goals.
The Chesapeake Bay jurisdictions are Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia, which, along with local governments, federal partners, and other organizations, form the Chesapeake Bay Program partnership. The seven jurisdictions each provides the EPA with progress reports that inform the EPA’s evaluation.
The EPA says the CBP partnership has implemented practices to reach their sediment reduction goals, while the EPA estimates the partnership is on track to reach 57% of nitrogen reduction goals and 67% reduction of phosphorus reduction, with both requiring more progress.
The EPA highlighted water quality efforts in Pennsylvania and Virginia, where both states’ efforts to make reductions in agricultural runoff to the Bay were accelerating.
"Enforcement, engagement, investments & accountability - these efforts have helped us accelerate progress across the Bay and in all sectors - especially agriculture," said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. "The dedication of all our partners working together is paying off and making a difference in the Bay watershed."
You can view the EPA’s full report on the Bay cleanup progress on their website here.