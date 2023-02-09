DOVER, Del.- There is some exciting brewing in downtown Dover with construction of a new beer garden underway.
A once-vacant lot may soon be reborn as a buzzing beer garden called "Rail Haus."
Co-owner, Donny Legans, purchased the land two years ago with big plans to bring downtown back to life.
"The first thing you hear when people talk about Dover is that it has so much potential," said Legans. "I'm like screw the potential lets actually put some hammers in the ground and lets make it happen."
Theo Braunskill lives across the street from the site. She said she is eagerly awaiting its transformation.
"He could've chosen anywhere but right here is a good spot," she said. "It's a good positive place for him to start his business but it also brings back that cohesiveness that I was hoping for in our community."
Legans is also on the board of directors of the Downtown Dover Partnership (DDP.) Officials there are confident that a beer garden will ignite economic growth.
"We are hoping that it also sparks growth in new businesses wanting to open up and draw more visitors to downtown," said DDP Executive Director, Tina Bradbury. "Our mission is to bring more feet to the street."
Legans tells WBOC this is his first time opening a new business.
"It's exciting and daunting and scary and all of the feelings that we get for a new venture," he said. "But I think it'll be a success."
Rail Haus is slated to open this summer.