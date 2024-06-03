DELMARVA - Farmers markets across Delmarva are on high alert following a series of thefts that have hit small businesses. Last week, an incident at Williams Market in Wicomico County raised concerns, and this weekend, another theft occurred at Evans Farm near Bridgeville.
According to a Facebook post, at Evans Farm, an unidentified individual stole a truck loaded with tables, tents, and other farmers market supplies. While the truck was recovered a county over by The Ocean City Police Department, the suspect remains unidentified and at large.
Michelle Wright of Wright's Market in Wicomico County expressed her frustration over the thefts.
"It's sad we live in a society right now where people think they can just go and steal from you. People that are in the businesses like us work very hard to provide a service, and we care about it. We work long days and people that just wanna come in and take - it’s very disheartening," she said.
Wright’s Market has taken several security measures, such as installing cameras, ensuring the store is well-lit, and closely monitoring inventory. Despite these precautions, Wright emphasizes that they refuse to let fear overshadow their operations.
"Do we think about it every day? No, we don’t. We don’t wanna live that way or think that way. We just have to make sure we have all the precautions in place," she added.
At Cross Farms in Worchester, Carol Cross also deals with the threat of theft, both on her properties and when she is out for deliveries. She says it's a shame people would target small businesses'
"When you have to decide if you’re buying your prescriptions or have meals for the week - and that is the situation some people are in, it’s heartbreaking that someone can do this, to just steal from people," she remarked.