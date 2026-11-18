DELMARVA – Federal regulators are seeking public input on the potential environmental impacts of Eastern Shore Natural Gas Company's proposed $75 million pipeline expansion across Delmarva.
In a notice published Tuesday, Nov. 17, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission announced the opening of its environmental scoping process for the DELMAR Regional Enhancement Project. Public comments are due by 5 p.m. on Dec. 14.
The agency has identified several issues for further examination, including impacts on agricultural land, bald eagle habitats, mature trees, traffic, and nearby residential development.
FERC says the project could disturb approximately 136 acres during construction, with about 33 acres permanently maintained for pipeline operations.
As WBOC previously reported, the project includes new and upgraded natural gas infrastructure in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Federal regulators conducted site reviews earlier this month as part of their environmental assessment.
Following the comment period, FERC will determine whether to prepare an environmental assessment or a more extensive environmental impact statement.
The project remains under federal review, with Eastern Shore Natural Gas seeking approval by September 2027 and anticipating service beginning in 2028.
Neighbors can submit comments through FERC's eFiling system, referencing docket CP26-585-000.