Federalsburg Encourages Development Ideas For Public Input Session

FEDERALSBURG, Md. - The Town of Federalsburg wants the community to voice opinions on economic development and housing needs.
The town is encouraging ideas during a public input session Monday night.
Federalsburg is applying for a grant called the Community Development Block Grant Program. The Maryland Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program is a federally funded program designed to assist governments with activities directed toward neighborhood and housing revitalization, economic development, and improved community facilities and services. It is administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development.
Those in attendance, of the meeting, would be briefed on: the amount of CDBG funds available for State Fiscal Year 2024, the range of activities that may be undertaken with CDBG funds, and the proposed projects under consideration by the Town of Federalsburg.
What the town needs and what the town wants are a little different, says Mayor Kim Abner. She says, "we are actually looking for funding to the tune of $860,000 for new pumping stations."
Abner says they've struggled with input, so getting ideas to add to a list for grant funding is encouraged. She added, "we love the community input and everything goes on a list and well continue to ask for money and get what people want to have."
Roberta Butler, a long-time neighbor in the town, says she would like to see more housing.
"We need better housing, but at a low cost. People can't afford $1,300 a month to a thousand a month. That's too much. We need lower income houses," says Butler.
Gail Clark and Ashley Robbins, residents of the town says they'd like to see revitalization of the town and its Main St.
"Main street needs to be built up. There's no place for the children to play. Theres so many vacant buildings. Even the Bank of America has been vacant for quite a few years now," says Clark.
"Just going out to the skate park unfortunately hasn't been taken very good care of. It's hard for them to ride. It's a little outdated and a little busted up. I would love to see maybe somebody revamp that park and give the kids somewhere else to play," says Robbins.
The town will need to apply for the CDBG by June 7.