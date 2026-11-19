FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Federalsburg officials are asking a local cannabis cultivation facility to address odors reported in several parts of town.
In a Thursday public notice, the town said the MAS facility on Reliance Avenue reported that its heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system failed in two rooms earlier this week. MAS told the town the failures may have contributed to stronger odors in the community.
According to the town, MAS said contractors worked on the system this week and are scheduled to return Friday, Nov. 20, to continue repairs. The company said it has taken temporary steps to address the issue while those repairs are underway.
Town officials acknowledged concerns from residents and businesses and said they have asked MAS for regular updates, including when the company expects to resolve the odor problem.
The town said it will share more information as it becomes available.