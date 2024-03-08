CENTREVILLE, MD - Players from Queen Anne's County High School and Carver Vocational Technical High School got into a fight during the State Quarterfinals.
A Draper Media crew on the scene witnessed the fight on March 8. A Queen Anne's County basketball player appeared to shove a Carver player, leading to a pushing and shoving scrum.
Parents and coaches rushed the floor trying to separate the players.
After the referees spoke with head coaches, Carver was later declared the winner with about 7 minutes left in the third quarter.
The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying they are investigating and reviewing video of the incident. They are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the alleged assault or has any additional video footage to contact the investigating deputy at rjohnson@qac.org.
Authorities say no arrests have been made at this time.
The Sheriff's Office also asks that speculation and rumors regarding suspect information from the community be withheld.
“Our players, teams, community, and school staff deserve a safe environment, we have a zero tolerance for this type of behavior at our public events, and we can assure our community that this investigation will be thoroughly completed, and appropriate charges will be done at the conclusion” added Sheriff Gary Hofmann.