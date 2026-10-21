DOVER, Del. - Final laboratory tests found no hazardous materials in a white powdery substance discovered in suspicious mail at the State Election Commissioner’s Office last week, according to the Delaware Department of Elections.
The department said Delaware’s Division of Public Health confirmed the results Wednesday, Oct. 21. As WBOC previously reported, the mail was received and opened at the Dover office.
Full operations and public service at the office on S. Governors Ave. will resume Thursday, Oct. 22, according to officials.
The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service continue to investigate the incident, according to the department.