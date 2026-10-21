SUSPICIOUS MAIL GRAPHIC GENERIC

(Photo: MGN)

DOVER, Del. - Final laboratory tests found no hazardous materials in a white powdery substance discovered in suspicious mail at the State Election Commissioner’s Office last week, according to the Delaware Department of Elections.

The department said Delaware’s Division of Public Health confirmed the results Wednesday, Oct. 21. As WBOC previously reported, the mail was received and opened at the Dover office.

Full operations and public service at the office on S. Governors Ave. will resume Thursday, Oct. 22, according to officials. 

The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service continue to investigate the incident, according to the department.

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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