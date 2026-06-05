HALLWOOD, Va. - Multiple fire companies were on the scene of a brush fire in Hallwood on Thursday night.
According to the Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company, firefighters were called to the area of Parker Road in Hallwood just before 9:30 p.m. on June 4 on reports of a brush fire. The Atlantic and Parksley Volunteer Fire Companies also responded, along with the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Department of Forestry.
Firefighters say a booster line was deployed to stop the spread of the fire into a nearby field. First responders remained at the scene for nearly an hour-and-a-half as they worked to control the flames.
The brush fire was at least the second on Delmarva on Thursday, with another spreading rapidly in Somerset County, Md. as firefighters struggled to reach it due to the remote location and difficult terrain.
Severe drought conditions continue to plague the peninsula, impacting plants, wildlife, and waterways while elevating the risk of brush fires and keeping volunteer fire companies on high alert. WBOC’s Grace Harman will have more on how these volunteers are preparing for possibly more brush fires with low chances of rain in the upcoming days on WBOC News at 6 on May 5.