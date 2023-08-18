LINCOLN, Del. -- The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has begun installing new emotive speed signs with one in Sussex County being among the first, installed this week.
It is one of 11 electronic speed limit signs DelDOT plans to install across the state that display a smile if you are under the limit, and a frown if you are above it.
In just a short time, the radar, on Johnson Rd., has caught drivers' attention.
"I seen this sad face, like what?," says Mary Monahan of The Lincoln Store. "Where did that come from?"
Many people say they don't think it will be effective.
"I mean it's worth a try," says Kayla Hendricks. "If it don't work try something else. I think that it probably won't work, because it's just a sign. So we see it, and keep it moving."
However, other people say they think it could prove to be effective eventually.
"Once people and residents start noticing the sign, then they'll go, 'Oh okay, I have to break my speed down and then I can pick up after I get past it'," says Jaquiam Parker.
DelDOT says it is a pilot program, meaning the state can monitor if the signs are effective in slowing people down. If successful – it’ll become an option for towns and counties to add to the roads.