SALISBURY, Md. - A Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge has sentenced a former Somerset County paramedic to over three decades in prison after he was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor and assault.
As WBOC previously reported, brothers Donald and Oliver Kennedy were arrested on numerous charges including child sex abuse in November of 2025. The alleged incidents occurred between 2017 and 2022 and involved multiple victims, according to charging documents.
A victim, now an adult, said Donald Kennedy sexually abused her when she was 17 and, years later, contacted her while still pursuing sex. A second victim also came forward alleging assault when she was 13.
Kennedy, 50, worked as a Somerset County paramedic and was placed on leave the day charges were filed against him.
On March 27, 2026, Donald Kennedy pleaded guilty to sex abuse of a minor and second-degree assault. On Friday, May 22, he was sentenced to 25 years for the sex abuse conviction and a consecutive 10 years for the assault charge, according to court records, totaling 35 years. He will also be registered as a Tier III Sex Offender and will be subject to lifetime sexual offender supervision, records show.
Oliver Kennedy pleaded not guilty to multiple charges against him but was found guilty of four charges of sex abuse of a minor and one count of assault in late April. His sentencing is currently scheduled for July 17.