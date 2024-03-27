DOVER, Del.- An armed burglary on West Denneys Road this week left two dog owners without part of their pack.
Lyric Anderson and Sam Schuman, who have been breeding French Bulldogs together for the past four years, are still reeling from the loss.
The couple recounted the harrowing ordeal, stating that six intruders raided their home on West Denneys Road around 9 p.m. The burglars made off with four of their French Bulldogs, along with other valuables like a PS-5 and clothing.
Security footage captured the intruders, who appeared to be armed with an assault rifle.
"They literally came right after the sun went down and they were in and out," Anderson said.
The invaders had broken in through a sliding glass door, which has since been replaced by a large panel of wood. The burglary occurred while both Anderson and Schuman were away from home.
"I walked in, I saw the glass door smashed and the bed flipped," Anderson recalled.
Delaware State Police confirmed an active investigation into the burglary on West Denneys Road. Anderson and Schuman's primary concern right now is the safe return of their dogs.
"The valuables we can replace, but we just want our dogs back," Anderson emphasized.
"I just want my dogs," Schuman added.
Since Monday, Anderson, Schuman and their remaining dogs have been on edge. Schuman expressed his difficulty sleeping, stating, "I barely slept last night. It is the first night I got any sleep in the past three days."
"It is just nerve-wracking being here. It's like, are they going to come back and try again with the rest of the dogs? It is just nerve-wracking," Anderson expressed.
French Bulldogs typically cost between $1,500 to $3,000 to purchase in the U.S., according to marketwatch.com. However, that price can increase significantly, even into five figures, depending on the location and reputation of the breeder.