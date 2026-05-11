SNOW HILL, Md. - Worcester County Recreation and Parks says they are holding a Community Health and Wellness Fair at the Worcester County Recreation Center in Snow Hill on May 13. The free event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Recreation and Parks officials add that the event is put on in partnership with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield.
Officials say the event will feature over 30 health screenings, fitness demos, a blood drive, healthy mind and body cooking demos, and much more. The fair is meant to promote healthier lifestyles and community wellness.
Community health partners like CareFirst and the Worcester County Health Department and over 35 vendors will be on location. Officials say they will provide a one-stop shop for all the health screenings and other services that fair attendees have come to expect. The Blood Bank of Delmarva will be hosting the blood drive.
Worcester County officials say this free event is meant to be accessible to everyone, and to make it more accessible to people in need, those who take part in health screenings will receive signed notes from providers.
More information can be found here.