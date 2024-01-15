DELAWARE- Delaware is looking to tackle fire deaths with more smoke detectors.
The Delaware Volunteer Firefighter's Association (DVFA) says of the 14 fire deaths in Delaware in 2023, 80% of the deaths happened in homes without working smoke detectors. So, DVFA has used reserve funds to purchase 3,330 smoke detectors at a reduced cost.
These detectors, are being distributed by the Little Creek, Indian River, and Brandywine Hundred Fire Companies to various volunteer fire companies.
DVFA President Ron O’Neal emphasized the urgency of this initiative at a press conference, stating, "We are hoping this initiative will reduce the amount of home fire deaths in Delaware."
Delaware residents are encouraged to visit their local fire stations for a free smoke detector and seek assistance if they are unable to install the devices themselves.