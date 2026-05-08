DOVER, Del. - Delaware is exploring new ways to address homelessness in Kent County, and one of the potential solutions is a location just steps from Delaware State University.
The state is considering converting the Living and Learning Commons, a former hotel turned student housing complex, into a homeless shelter as part of a broader effort to expand services in Kent and Sussex counties.
Delaware State University originally purchased the property years ago to expand student housing. Now, state officials are weighing whether it could instead become a facility modeled after the New Castle County Hope Center.
Similar to the New Castle location, the proposed Dover Hope Center would provide housing, meals and healthcare services to individuals facing homelessness.
DSU student and past resident Alani Holland says the building already has the infrastructure to support people in need.
"They have like a kitchen, so food could be cooked. There's beds, there's everything. So I feel like it would be a good idea," Holland said.
The former hotel includes hundreds of rooms and shared spaces, which state officials say could make it a practical option.
The Delaware State Housing Authority says it is in preliminary discussions on the proposal, adding that expanding the model is a key part of the state’s broader homelessness strategy tied to Governor Matt Meyer’s priorities.
"We believe that expanding the Hope Center model is one of the ways to work toward reducing homelessness in the First State," said Ashley Dawson, DSHA director of public relations.
Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen says the city supports efforts to address homelessness and believes the concept could help streamline existing services.
"The name is appropriate, Hope Center. I think it will consolidate some of the other shelters and things that we have that are probably not quite as successful as they should be," Christiansen said.
He also says local officials are preparing to meet with state leaders to address community concerns.
"Chief Johnson and myself are going to meet with the Delaware State Housing Authority next week to discuss what their plans are, their security arrangements and some of the concerns that neighboring businesses have already expressed to myself and to the chief."
Christiansen says while concerns are being raised, he believes action is necessary.
"I certainly hope it doesn't have an adverse effect, but at this point in time, doing something is better than doing nothing at all."
State officials say the proposal is part of a federally funded rural health initiative aimed at expanding care and housing access in underserved areas.
They hope to secure a property deal by the end of June, with the possibility of opening a center later this year, according to the project timeline.