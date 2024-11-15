DOVER, DE- After nearly a year of hard work and fundraising, Dover’s new skatepark is now open. The sound of skateboards echoed through the ramps and rails, a testament to the community effort that turned a dream into reality.
What began as an idea among local skaters has transformed into a fully functional park, thanks to their hard work and persistence. The park was built by skaters who raised over $7,000 and poured countless hours into its construction.
For local skaters like Joshua Gerontakos, the park has been a long time coming.
"A lot of the dudes from the Dover and Smyrna area have been going crazy trying to get this together—for the kids especially. It's a beautiful thing because skateboarding is so universal. It's a great outlet for kids, and this is a beautiful home for them now."
Gerontakos, who once owned an indoor skatepark that closed in 2015, noted that while Dover has a strong skate community, the lack of a dedicated space made it difficult for skaters to connect and grow.
"Dover definitely has a great skate community—there just hasn't been anything to accommodate for it since my skatepark closed. So now that this is here, I think it's going to gain a lot of attraction to the city."
Now, the new skatepark at Schutte Park gives local skaters a place to come together and pursue their passion.
Roger Ridgeway, director of Dover Parks and Recreation, praised the collective spirit that made the park possible.
"It was a group effort. The skate group that we had wanted a location, and we were able to give them a spot out back at Schutte Park."
For Cayden White, a Dover skater, the park’s creation was proof that when the skate community comes together, anything is possible.
"Coming together to know people and just to get to know the skate community—even though it's small, we are very tight-knit and everyone knows each other."
The new skatepark stands as a testament to the power of community collaboration, ready to roll into the future.
Skaters say an official ribbon-cutting ceremony is expected to take place soon, though a date has yet to be decided. The event will mark the skatepark’s official opening, bringing the community together to celebrate their hard work and the new space for local skaters.