FRUITLAND, Md. - The Fruitland Police Department is adding drones to its arsenal as the department looks to innovate its capabilities.
The department will be starting a drone unit after five Fruitland police officers and officers from two partner agencies completed drone training recently.
The department said that using drones will allow them to help locate missing people faster, assist firefighters and support investigations in hard-to-reach areas. It also will be a cost-effective measure, according to Fruitland Police. The department also said that they will be transparent about using the technology.
"We understand some people have concerns about drones and privacy," the department wrote in a social media post announcing the unit. "Our drone program is focused on public safety, and we are committed to using this technology responsibly and transparently."
According to Fruitland Police, there will be a demonstration of the drone unit in the future where people can ask questions.