GEORGETOWN, DE — Four months after the loss of firefighter Thomas Berry III, who died on August 13 while responding to a crash on Route 9, the Georgetown Fire Company is keeping his memory alive with a heartfelt holiday tribute.
Inside the firehouse, Berry’s gear hook remains empty—a silent reminder of his service and sacrifice. Chief Mark Rogers said his presence is deeply felt by his fellow firefighters.
“We wanted the community, local fire companies, and his family to know his presence is still on our mind every day,” Rogers said. “He was their son and grandson, but he was our brother fireman. We miss him.”
To honor Berry this holiday season, the department has created a special memorial: a Christmas tree made from firehose, adorned with Berry’s gear and placed beside the American flag.
“For Christmas, for what his family is going through, for what he did for us and his town, his community, and even for what we’re going through—we’re still suffering as well—we just want to honor him and honor his family,” Rogers said.
Rogers described the fire service as a family,
“The fire service is just like a family. We argue, but the next minute when the siren goes off, we have each other’s back. There’s nothing we wouldn’t do. So we’re a family.”
The department is planning several lasting memorials to preserve Berry’s legacy.
“We have big plans, but that takes time,” Rogers explained. “We want to make sure we do it right—especially when you’re talking about a monument that’s going to be a major decision and something you can’t just change up. We have a lot of big plans to honor him in the future.”
These plans could include a permanent plaque displaying where Berry's gear hung and a monument at the fire station.
Chief Rogers added that the new tribute has sparked even more conversations about Berry.
“This has really got us talking about Thomas again. He's been on our mind anyway, but this has even got it more. And this will, as far as I'm concerned, this will be every Christmas. Hopefully next year we can even do it, do something just a little bit more even."