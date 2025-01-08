GEORGETOWN, DE - The Delaware Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced the sentencing of a 26-year-old Georgetown man convicted of murdering another man with a baseball bat in 2022.
According to prosecutors, on September 7, 2022, Kevin Shorter waited for Paul McCarter, 38, to appear at a Georgetown Royal Farms. Shorter then ambushed McCarter and severely beat him with a metal baseball bat before fleeing. McCarter died days later. Officials say Shorter knew McCarter as both were members of the local homeless community and that Shorter suffered from ongoing mental illness.
On December 13, 2024, Shorter was sentenced to 45 years in prison, a result of a Guilty But Mentally Ill plea agreement, according to prosecutors.
"I am deeply grateful to our prosecutors and to the Delaware State Police for their work in this case,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “Justice has been served; but I also know that closure is more elusive than justice. Our hearts are with the victim’s loved ones at this difficult time.”