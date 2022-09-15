GEORGETOWN, De. - Delaware State Police say the victim who was assaulted with a baseball bat at a Royal Farms convenience store in Georgetown last week has died.
Troopers say the case has now been handed over to the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit and upgraded charges are now pending against the suspect, 24 year-old Kevin Shorter of Georgetown.
Shorter had initially faced attempted murder charges in the assault of 38 year-old Paul McCarter, also of Georgetown.
Details on the initial assault and arrest can be found here.
State Police ask anyone with information on this case to contact Detective D. Grassi by calling 302-365-8441 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.