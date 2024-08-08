GEORGETOWN, DE -- Following five car crashes through the Georgetown Circle in the past few months, the town is planning to appoint a community committee to come up with potential solutions to protect the roundabout and prevent future crashes.
A 'Circle Advisory Committee' is on the agenda to be appointed at the next Georgetown Town Council meeting on Aug. 12. Georgetown Mayor Bill West says it's a way to get everyone involved.
"We thought we'd open it up to the community, so the community can be involved with their thoughts and ideas to make this circle stay beautiful, but to prevent people from running into it," says West.
"The first go round, we'll just bring it up to the council members," West continues. "I'll let them go out and talk to the people and find out what members of the community want to be on the board. Then we'll bring it together as a group and let them start discussing what they can do and can't do."
West says the town is already considering solutions such as connecting the bordering bollards with cement and installing a flashing, yellow arrow. He says the first priority is to add LED bulbs to the existing street lamps to make the circle brighter.
According to West, any future solutions the committee brainstorms would first have to be approved by DelDOT to move forward.