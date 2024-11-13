GEORGETOWN, DE - On Tuesday evening, the Georgetown Town Council approved a new set of traffic safety recommendations regarding the Georgetown Circle. The recommendations were presented by the town's Circle Advisory Committee.
One member of the committee, Charlie Koskey, said he joined after 25 years with a storefront on the Circle. Koskey said he's seen multiple incidents through his store windows.
"I've seen fender benders, I've seen people going into the circle in the wrong direction," Koskey said. "It's disparaging. I've come to work and been like 'Oh gosh there's another lamppost down, gosh there's another sign down.'"
According to town officials, each intersection branching off of the circle was looked at individually, with different recommendations applied to each of them. Koskey said the recommendations are based on a traffic study done on the circle.
"We know, based on the statistics, that the accidents are happening typically between 11 pm and 2 am in the morning," Koskey said. "Oftentimes it's inattentive driving, impaired drivers, or even medical emergencies."
Committee officials told WBOC that, since September 2023, there have been nine crashes that damaged areas in or around the Circle. Those crashes totaled $183,793 in damages.
The presented recommendations are estimated to cost $30,900. Some of those recommendations include:
- Replacing 'one-way' signs with reflective, chevron arrow signs at all entrances to the Circle.
- Installing a traffic circle sign and a speed limit sign at East Market Street and South Bedford Street.
- Installing lights on the traffic circle sign on West Market Street, as well as speed limit signs and flashing warning lights.
- Installing lights on the traffic circle sign on North Bedford Street, as well as speed limit signs and a speed limit monitor.
- Improving interior perimeter crash protection in the Circle.
In their report, the Circle Advisory Committee says a photometric study of the lighting around the Circle suggested existing light fixtures required replacement and a new light pole was needed at the North Bedford Street entrance. Additionally, the report underlined the need for new pavement markings on the roads leading to the Circle.
"With yellow lights and warning lights and things like that, it's gonna catch the people's eyes to slow down and be more observant," Georgetown Mayor Bill West said.
The mayor told WBOC that the project works to keep their community safe, as well as preserve the historic town landmark.
"I love that circle. That circle means Georgetown. And without that circle, Georgetown probably wouldn't be what it is," West said. "I didn't want the circle to have to go away."
According to town leaders, the process may take several months. The proposed changes need approval from DelDOT, as well as proper funding to begin.
A full breakdown of the presented report can be found on the town's website.