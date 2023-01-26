DELAWARE- Governor John Carney is taking bold steps to tackle the state's affordable housing crisis.
The governor announced his proposed budget in Dover on Jan. 26. The spending plan includes record-breaking funding for housing initiatives.
As part of Gov. Carney's proposed nearly $5.5 billion budget, just more than $100 million will go towards putting roofs over people's heads.
"Folks go to work everyday and then they don't have a place to live that they can afford and we are seeing that across the state," said Gov. Carney.
The spending plan includes $30 million from the state's revenues, with the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding the rest.
Housing Alliance Delaware (HAD) calls this a good first step.
"What we really want to see happen as a long term strategy is a sustained investment in housing not just a one time investment," said HAD Executive Director, Rachel Stucker. "We really want to see the state consider how income for the state on a regular basis can be invested in housing on an on-going basis."
First State Community Action is a Georgetown based non-profit that looks to address the causes of poverty.
Officials there said they with the governor would also shine a light on homelessness.
"Yes, the governor had the affordable housing piece and that's great," said Executive Director, Bernice Edwards. "But if we don't look at those people who are homeless trying to get into their first step how are they going to be able to get that affordable [housing]?"
Stucker said the issues go hand in hand though.
"Any investment in decent, affordable housing is going to help prevent homelessness and we definitely see those two things being connected," said the HAD director. "The more affordable housing we can build for working people in our communities and for medium and low income people, the less homelessness we will have."
The proposal includes funding for new housing developments, rehabbing vacant buildings and a preservation fund to keep existing units affordable for as long as possible.
Gov. Carney's budget also includes money to fund tent protection programs, something many lawmakers are in support of.