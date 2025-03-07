DOVER, DE - Delaware Governor Matt Meyer has announced his plan to provide relief for utility customers who faced soaring costs over the past few months.
Meyer’s office says his plan includes both immediate responses and long-term legislative proposals aimed to ensure fair and affordable energy prices in the First State.
Among those proposed solutions is appointing a Public Advocate to challenge rate hike and reappointing a Public Service Commissioner to strengthen oversight. Meyer says his administration will also review and overhaul the Public Service Commission’s dispute resolution process to streamline customers’ ability to challenge unfair charges.
“Too many Delaware families opened their energy bills this winter and saw outrageous rate hikes with little explanation,” said Governor Meyer. “That’s unacceptable. No one should be forced to decide between heating their home and paying for groceries. My administration is advocating for immediate relief, stronger oversight, and lasting reforms to protect Delaware ratepayers.”
For the long-term, Meyer said he is supporting a legislative package of three bills that are aimed at bolstering transparency, accountability, and fairness in Delaware’s energy market.
Electric customers have reported significantly higher costs this winter in both Maryland and Delaware in recent months.
Local electricity provider Delmarva Power has maintained the higher prices customers have seen are due to this winter’s particularly cold temperatures.
“We want to reassure our customers that there were no new charges on bills or significant rate adjustments that has led to what customers have experienced this winter,” Delmarva Power said in a statement to WBOC Thursday. “Due to the unseasonably cold temperatures experienced over the last two months, usage by our customers in Delaware was up month-over-month and year-over year. This trend of usage is the primary factor contributing to customers experiencing higher energy bills.”
Delmarva Power tells WBOC they are committed to working with Governor Meyer to address Delawareans’ electric bill challenges.
As part of his plan, Meyer also says he is demanding immediate bill rate adjustments for Delmarva Power customers.