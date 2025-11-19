WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Maryland Governor Wes Moore has announced the appointment of Michael "Mike" Farlow to the Worcester County District Court.
“Mike Farlow is a dedicated public servant whose career as a prosecutor and private attorney has prepared him well for the bench,” Governor Moore said of the appointee. “His commitment to the people of Worcester County, both in the courtroom and through his extensive community service, is a testament to the integrity and fairness he will bring to the district court. We are proud to see him serve in this new role.”
According to officials, Farlow currently serves as a prosecutor in the Office of the Worcester County State's Attorney, which he has done for the last seven years. Prior to working in the office full time, he was a solo practitioner in Ocean Pines. From 2003 to 2010, Farlow worked part-time as a prosecutor for the Worcester County State's Attorney's Office.
Farlow is also a former commissioner for the Town of Pittsville, officials say. At the time, he was the youngest serving elected official in Maryland at the age of 19. Additionally, Farlow received multiple awards for his service to various local volunteer fire departments. In recognition of his service, Farlow was recently inducted into the Maryland State Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame.