HARRINGTON DE- On Wednesday, officials broke ground on the Harrington Industrial Park. City leaders say this long-awaited project could create hundreds of jobs, attract new businesses, and provide a major boost to the local economy.
Delaware's congressional leaders — U.S. Senators Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt Rochester, and U.S. Representative Sarah McBride — joined state, city, and county officials for a ceremony celebrating a $3.4 million federal grant secured through the Congressionally Directed Spending process.
The project, in planning for more than 40 years, sits on a 130-acre site along Milford Harrington Highway and could create up to 750 jobs, positioning Harrington as a hub for growth and opportunity.
City leaders hope to have the industrial park open by spring 2026 and say the total cost is expected to be between $5 million and $6 million, with federal funding providing the final piece needed to move the project forward.
Senator Chris Coons, D-Del., said finally getting the project underway is an important step for the city's growth.
"To finally do a groundbreaking on this 130-acre park that will lead to 750 jobs over the coming years is a great investment in the future."
Coons added that investing in infrastructure and jobs through projects like the Harrington Industrial Park strengthens the community, benefiting both Harrington and the state.
"Continuing to invest in infrastructure, in future good-quality jobs, and in the future of our community is one of the things I love doing in fighting for Delaware in Washington."
Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., said the project aims to attract businesses and create jobs in Kent County, providing local career opportunities for young people while supporting current residents.
"The focus here is to attract really great businesses, to be able to attract jobs, and then again to strengthen this community economically."
Harrington City Manager Norman Barlow said the timing is critical following the sudden July 1 closure of Harrington Logistics, which left 151 people out of work.
"With us losing Harrington Logistics, that was a big hit. A lot of jobs were lost. We're hoping this can help."
Delaware's congressional leaders also visited Delmarva Central Railroad to highlight an $18.8 million federal grant from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant program.
Congressional leaders spoke with railroad officials at the Harrington site about the line's importance and how the funding will support operations.
Mike Tetler, executive vice president and chief information officer for Carload Express, said the grant will modernize much of the line's 19th- and 20th-century infrastructure, including comprehensive track rehabilitation, crossing enhancements, and major bridge upgrades — ensuring the line can operate safely for years to come.
"That's going to be used and has been used to upgrade our main line here on the peninsula. Both for safety and speed, and then upgrade the bridge infrastructure here. That's so important on the peninsula."
Officials say they hope the industrial park and railroad improvements will help strengthen the local economy and provide long-term opportunities for residents.