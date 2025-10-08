HARRINGTON, DE- Two major proposals — a housing subdivision and a warehouse — may soon be headed to the Harrington City Council after the Planning Commission recommended their approval.
In September, the city’s Planning Commission recommended that the council approve a 484-unit subdivision along Milford-Harrington Highway, including 284 single-family homes and 200 townhomes, as well as a 71,480-square-foot warehouse along South Dupont Highway.
Mayor Frank Tolson says the housing project is a key step in addressing Delaware’s ongoing housing shortage and is designed to attract more residents to Harrington.
“It’s proposed to be 284 single-family homes, 200 townhomes, and they’re planning a clubhouse, a pool, and a tennis court. It’s all proposed."
Amanda Marlow, Harrington Assistant City Manager, says the subdivision is especially important as the city works to support growth and the local economy.
“It’s going to bring a lot of new members to the community. We expect other restaurants and businesses to come into Harrington as our population increases."
The second project approved by the Planning Commission is a 71,480-square-foot warehouse/flex/manufacturing space planned along South Dupont Highway. The applicant plans to demolish the existing buildings on the property.
With the Harrington Industrial Park breaking ground earlier this year, city leaders say promoting development and investment to maintain the local population is a key goal.
Marlow adds that the proposed warehouse is especially important for Harrington, as it could help bring jobs back to the area following the sudden closure of Harrington Logistics this past summer.
“We have a growing number of manufacturing and industrial businesses coming to Harrington. This warehouse will create employment opportunities for local residents."
Harrington city officials said they do not know when the council will hold public hearings on the two applications. The next meeting is scheduled for October 20. Still, the agenda will not be finalized until a week beforehand, leaving it unclear whether the projects will be considered then or at a later meeting.