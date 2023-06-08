KENT COUNTY, Del.- A heavy haze is still lingering, leaving many wondering when we can stop holding our breath for a better day.
Smoke from wildfires in Canada are casting a veil over the First State. Prompting the cancellation or postponement of several outdoor events.
Kent County's Chief of Public Safety calls these conditions unprecedented.
"Regionally, involving the state of Delaware, the state of New York, New Jersey, and others. I have not seen it like this before," said Chief Colin Faulkner.
The smoke put today's Law Enforcement Torch Run on a new path.
The annual event, which raises funds for the Special Olympics, was moved indoors. Special Olympics President David Halley said it's always better to be safe than sorry.
"Safety always comes first, and we serve an athlete population that is at more risk from heart to lungs, so we are always sensitive about that," said Halley. "The air quality just isn't where we want it to be, so we pivoted."
Chief Faulkner said people should think of the future when considering the smoke's potential impact on our health.
"It may not be problematic now, but it's the same as for a person who smokes. When you're young, you can smoke and probably not feel it, but it's not until you get older that you realize, 'Wow, I probably shouldn't have done that,'" he said.
KCPS suggests the public recall a familiar strategy.
"All the things we come in contact with anyway on a daily basis, smoke or no smoke, compounded by the smoke that we now know is in the area. Your best bet is to stay inside, and if you have to go outside, I would suggest wearing a mask, just like we did back in the COVID crisis."
There may be some relief tomorrow, June 9. DNREC has declared Friday as a Code Orange air quality day, which is one level down from the Code Red alert issued on Wednesday and Thursday.