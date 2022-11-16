FILE - Deb Walker, of Chester, Vt., visits the grave of her daughter Brooke Goodwin, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chester. Goodwin, 23, died in March of 2021 of a fatal overdose of the powerful opioid fentanyl and xylazine. Government data released on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, suggests U.S. overdose deaths have stopped rising in 2022 — a hopeful sign of at least a plateau in a public health crisis that has been worsening for decades.