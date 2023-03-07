Hebron Neighbor Describes Chaotic Scene After MSP Trooper Shot Tuesday Morning

HEBRON, Md. - One neighbor describes how two suspects were arrested after a Maryland State Police Trooper was shot early Tuesday morning.
The two other suspects who were in the car with Keiford Lee Copper have not yet been identified by police. MSP did say they were found early Tuesday morning on Porter Mill Rd. in Hebron, not far from route 50.
MSP says that a 911 call was made around 12:30 Tuesday morning regarding two men in hoodies walking in Hebron. MSP said officers arrived, identified the pair, and took them into custody without incident. No other details were given out.
WBOC visited Porter Mill Rd. Tuesday. A neighbor told us those two men were detained at the intersection of Porter Mill Rd. and Jarrett Drive.
Chris Lecates who lives on Jarrett Drive described a chaotic scene from around 12:30 Tuesday morning. The scene he says included an unidentified man who did not appear to be a police officer.
"When they got out, they came up pretty fast. They jumped out and they had all their guns strapped. They we're walking up very cautiously to two of the gentleman and then that's when I realized 'oh that's not a cop standing there that's actually the Samaritan that had the people at gunpoint.' They walked up behind them and it was two groups of probably 6 to 8 a piece. From those groups they walked up to him, got them on the ground, handcuffed them, stood them up, and then walked them to the cars," says Lecates.
The neighbor said after the two men were detained, that unidentified person left the scene quickly.
WBOC reached out to MSP to ask if there was someone else involved in the Porter Mill Rd. incident. We have not had any more information provided to us at this time.