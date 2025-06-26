SALISBURY, MD -- It's been a hot week across the peninsula, and local programs and businesses are still finding ways to beat the heat.
The Wicomico County Meals on Wheels program, headquartered in Salisbury at the MAC Inc. Center, does not stop for high temperatures.
"All of our programs are still operational," Nick Cranford, the Community Relations and Development Coordinator at MAC Inc., said. "They're actually more needed at this time because it's a real risk for older people to get out of the house at this time of year."
Cranford said drivers can also offer more for clients than just a fresh meal.
"Our volunteers and staff are trained to recognize any signs of heat-related illness or any kind of abnormality. So they would know if Mr. Jenkins is looking a little sluggish or hot that day," Cranford said.
Cranford said it's important to protect those who are both elderly and vulnerable.
"In the U.S. 80% of heat-related deaths are 60 and older," Cranford said. "So it's a very important time. It really is the difference between life and death when we're talking about older people and the heat."
While some people were delivering meals on wheels today, others were cleaning wheels out at the Hands of Glory car wash. Workers were 100 percent handwashing cars in nearly 100-degree heat.
"It's hot, real hot," Anthony Razor, the car wash's owner, said. "Sometimes we have to spray the water in the air to get cool."
While he said the heat isn't the most fun to work in, he said it's not bad for business.
"The hotter it gets, the more folks come out and want to get their cars washed," Razor said. "Then, when it gets hot after the rain, they're gonna want to get it washed again. So it keeps us going."