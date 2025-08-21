ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Va. - The waves and winds from Hurricane Erin left a visible mark on the barrier islands of Chincoteague and Assateague this week, with visitors and locals alike feeling the effects.
Although the storm is staying offshore, it generated powerful gusts and rough surf that pushed water closer to the dunes. Accomack County Public Safety officials say the storm could have been worse, but they remain alert to flooding and beach erosion in the days ahead.
For some, the unusual conditions offered a chance to see the Atlantic at its most turbulent. Louisa Tee, visiting from London with her family, said the weather was part of the reason they came to the beach.
“We’re here on vacation from London in the UK, and we wanted to just come down and see this amazing weather that you guys are experiencing at the moment,” Tee said. “We knew we were on the edge of Hurricane Erin, so we were quite excited to be here and experience a bit of wind and rain and waves.”
For longtime residents, the storm was less of a spectacle and more of a reminder to prepare. Lou DiBartolomeo, who lives on Chincoteague, said his family secured their property ahead of Erin’s arrival.
“We live on the island, so we’re pretty familiar with the storms that come by,” he said. “Bungee cord items, make sure anything that can fly aren’t dangerous objects, you absolutely want to put them inside, make sure they’re secure.”
So far, damage on the islands has been limited to minor issues, such as canopies and plants being blown over. But with tides running higher than usual and strong surf continuing, officials say they are monitoring conditions closely.
Visitors and neighbors alike hope Erin’s impact does not extend further south. Tee said while her family has enjoyed the experience, she is mindful of the storm’s potential harm.
“I just hope that it hasn’t had a negative impact on anybody in terms of their homes and businesses,” she said.
Emergency services across the Eastern Shore have urged caution as the storm’s lingering effects continue. While sunny skies are expected to return, officials warn that rip currents and rough waters remain a risk.
As of Thursday afternoon, crews were continuing to monitor water levels and beach conditions, ready to respond if needed. For now, locals and tourists are watching the waves and bracing for the possibility of lingering impacts.