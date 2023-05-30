OCEAN CITY, Md. - The initial court appearance of Tyler Mailloux, the man charged in the death of Gavin Knupp, has been cancelled.
The initial appearance was originally scheduled for May 31st, however, according to online court records, Mailloux's attorney filed that appearance Tuesday on his behalf, meaning Mailloux did not need to appear in court on the 31st.
A motions hearing is now scheduled for August 16th, with a trial set to begin September 11th, according to the online case records. It is unclear at this time whether Mailloux will be required to be present during the August motions hearing.
Mailloux, of Berlin, faces 17 charges in relation to the hit-and-run crash that killed Knupp on Gray’s Corner Road near Berlin. Knupp was 14.
July 11th will be a year to the day of the tragic accident and Knupp’s family’s long wait for justice after his death.