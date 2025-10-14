DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department and the Delaware Department of Justice is asking for the public’s assistance in collecting more information in an ongoing child sexual abuse case against a 56-year-old Dover man.
Thomas Kennedy, a former swim instructor at multiple YMCA facilities, the Siegel Jewish Community Center, and Maple Dale Country club between 1997 and 2020, according to prosecutors, was first charged with child sex abuse in July. In September, authorities said they had identified three other victims and that they believe there are more.
The DOJ says Kennedy also served as a youth minister in the Dover area from 1998 to 2009.
Investigators are now asking anyone with further information to come forward. If you or anyone you know may have been a victim, authorities ask you to contact Master Corporal Ryan Schmid with the Dover Police Department at Ryan.Schmid@cj.state.de.us.