MILLSBORO, Del. — On Monday night, Millsboro's town council voted 4-2 against a proposal that would put a 6-month pause on residential development.
The Millsboro Town Council held a public meeting on Monday, January 5th, on a proposed residential development moratorium. If enacted, that moratorium would have halted new housing approvals for six months. Town leaders said projects already approved would not have been affected, and the pause would not have applied to commercial development.
Some town leaders said now was the time to consider a moratorium as Delaware lawmakers review potential changes to affordable housing policy. New state regulations could impact development costs, funding, and local zoning maps, according to town officials.
However, some town leaders on Monday night expressed concern over the logistics of a moratorium, as well as concern over making the town a target in the legislative eye. Ultimately, the idea was voted down.
Construction of new homes and neighborhoods has become a common sight across Millsboro as the town continues to grow, but some residents say the pace has outstripped the area’s ability to keep up.
“Just in my area alone on my street, I have seen 4 or 5 developments go in, and like two of them have vacant homes and vacant lots," Millsboro native Demetrius Hopkins said. "It makes me wonder why they keep building more homes?"
Hopkins said the growth has strained infrastructure and driven up housing costs.
“We do not have the infrastructure to accommodate all of these individuals moving here," Hopkins said. "Half of the time, you can't get to where you want to go. And the housing prices are ridiculous now, for anyone young with kids, or even me with a two-income family, you can't afford to purchase a home here."
“It's just grow grow grow, and there's not a lot of consideration to anything other than that,” Liz Smith, who lives in Rehoboth Beach but often visits the area, said Monday.
Smith supported the idea of a pause and agreed that growth has put pressure on local infrastructure.
"I think we need to look at our natural resources. I think we also really have to focus on whether or not there are enough roads to get people to places they need to go," Smith said. "Most especially, I worry about medical facilities that are being impacted by that lack of concern."
Smith also said affordability should be a priority if more housing is built in the future.
“I think it's a sin that we're having to have people who work here live further out. I think affordable housing ought to be one of the most important things this county should focus on,” Smith said.
Hopkins agreed, citing a lack of affordable housing in the Millsboro area.
"Having a nephew who's only 26, the possibility of him buying a home here is slim to none," Hopkins said. "This is where he was born and raised. Even though he has a decent job, he can't afford to purchase a home here."