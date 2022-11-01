FILE - A hiring sign is displayed in Deerfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. On Tuesday the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for September. U.S. job openings rose unexpectedly in September 2022, suggesting that the American labor market is not cooling as fast as the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve hoped. Employers posted 10.7 million job vacancies in September, up from 10.2 million in August, the Labor Department said Tuesday. Economists had expected the number of job openings to drop below 10 million.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)