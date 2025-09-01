CAMDEN, DE- Labor Day may be known as the unofficial end of summer, but for students across Kent County, it also signals that the first day of school is just hours away. On Monday, families raced to stores to make sure everything was checked off their back-to-school lists.
The Caesar Rodney School District is just one of several districts welcoming back students and teachers to kick off the 2025-2026 school year. Families are using the holiday to grab last-minute items.
Students like 8th grader Gabby Parker of Postlethwait Middle School spent the day shopping with her dad, ensuring she had everything ready for her first day.
"I am pretty excited to go back to school because I am going to explore new opportunities and discoveries about eighth grade, and also starting high school. And I'll get to see my friends again."
While Parker spent the last few hours of summer break preparing for school, she said it is hard to believe the summer season has already ended.
"I feel kind of sad that summer is coming to an end because it is my favorite season."
Incoming 8th grader Peytence Johnson, who also attends Postlethwait Middle School, was shopping with her mom today. While she bought all her school supplies weeks ago, she says she is still looking for a first-day outfit.
"I am just getting some graphic shirts because I went to the mall already, and we did not like what we saw, so we just wanted to come to Walmart and find something."
Incoming 7th grader Bingham Dobbins, who attends Calvary Christian Academy, was also shopping with his mother, soaking in the last summer fun before school begins.
"I am excited about middle school sports and going back to school and seeing my friends."
His mother, Brooke Dobbins of Magnolia, says the family turned to online shopping and curbside pickup to avoid last-minute crowds.
"We kind of scavenged, so I did a lot from Amazon. I used Walmart pickup this year to do school supplies, so I did not have to go in and fight the crowds."
Now that all the back-to-school shopping is done, Brooke Dobbins, a paraeducator, says she is ready for the new school year.
"It is always good to get back into routines and follow a schedule. I know the kids are excited to see friends, and I am just excited for a new class of students I get to work with and just new adventures."
Tomorrow marks the first bell of a brand-new school year across Kent County, as students and teachers return from summer break.