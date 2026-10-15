CAMDEN, Del. - Willow Grove Road will close to King Boulevard starting Monday, October 19, through the end of December as construction continues on the West Camden Bypass project.
The Delaware Department of Transportation says the approximately 60-day closure will allow crews to build the next section connecting the bypass to Route 13. Drivers will need to use Voshells Mill Road to access King Boulevard, while residents of The Reserve on East apartments will have a temporary entrance.
Two roundabouts are already open, with a third planned near King Boulevard and the Wawa. While some nearby businesses welcome the changes, other drivers say the new traffic pattern can be confusing.
Driver Bryan Copinger said he worries the roundabouts could be difficult for older drivers to navigate.
"I see it being confusing for everybody," Copinger said, adding that he believes having three roundabouts in a row feels like a maze.
DelDOT says the bypass is designed to redirect truck traffic away from Camden's residential streets and help ease congestion as the area grows.
"The real intention of the bypass is to take especially truck traffic out of Camden itself," said C.R. McLeod of DelDOT.
The project also includes bike paths, sidewalks and additional public transit stops to give residents more transportation options.
Weather permitting, DelDOT expects the project to be completed in spring 2027. Officials say the bypass will also help prepare the area for a future Route 13 widening project that would add a lane in each direction.