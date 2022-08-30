WORCESTER -- The lack of rain over the past few weeks in Worcester and Wicomico County is hurting crop yield. Specifically, it's hurting corn and soybean crops. David Shockley, a farmer in Worcester County, says this is one of the worst droughts he's seen in almost 10 years, and it happened during a critical month for farming.
"I think probably the biggest issue right now is soybeans," said Shockley. "August is a critical month of rainfall for soybeans, and right in this area we haven't had much mor than an inch in the last six weeks."
Now, that hasn't completely destroyed his crops. According to Shockley, depending on the quality of soil, crops in different areas of his farm, and all over the state, will react to the lack of rain differently. There were areas on his farm where soybean plants were tall and healthy, while other crops had been completely burned off.
"We think the crop is hurt, yield wise," said Shockley. "It's really hard to put a figure on it, but we're thinking between 35% and 40%."
According to Haley Sater with the University of Maryland Extension, in Wicomico County, farmers are facing the same hurdles.
"A majority of the fields here that are corn and soy or other agronomic crops, they will be taking more of a hit," said Sater.
Sater believes that by the end of the year, we could see an overall yield penalty for both corn and soybeans.