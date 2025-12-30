FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - DelDOT announced intermittent lane closures on Lighthouse Road lasting into Spring 2026.
DelDOT says drivers should expect delays on SR 54 (Lighthouse Road), between Van Buren Avenue and Dukes Avenue starting Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. Lane closures are expected until April 30, 2026.
The lane closures are as follows, according to DelDOT:
- Sunday 7 PM to Monday 12 PM
- Monday 4 PM to Tuesday 4 PM
- Tuesday 6 PM to Wednesday 4 PM
- Wednesday 6 PM to Thursday 4 PM
- Thursday 6 PM to Friday 10 AM
- Friday 8 PM to Saturday 9 AM
- Saturday 7 PM to Sunday 9 AM
The work is part of the project to replace the SR 54 bridge over the channel between Little Assawoman Bay and Assawoman Bay.