LAUREL, Del. — The Laurel Police Department is seeking donations to add two new K-9 officers as its current police dog prepares for retirement.
Grimm, the department’s only K-9, is nearing the end of his service career, according to police chief Rob Kracyla.
“Grimm, he's a legend here, as well as in Sussex County," Kracyla said. "He's a hard worker. He has that drive to go ahead and kind of win all the time. He's fierce when he wants to attain his goal."
The department hopes to let Grimm retire and expand its K-9 unit by adding two dogs, which Kracyla said would significantly increase police coverage throughout the community.
“It would significantly improve our ability to go ahead and respond to violent incidents, runaway children, tracking fleeing suspects, locating weapons and drugs,” Kracyla said.
To do so, the department needs to raise about $80,000. Police officials said they currently have $27,000 and are seeking donations to cover the remaining costs.
“That price tag includes everything for the new dogs, including the purchase of the dog, the training, housing, veterinary bills, and care," Kracyla said. "At the end of the day, this isn't about a dog. It's about keeping our officers safe, reducing crime, protecting the community we all care about."
The police chief said that donations can be mailed or dropped off directly at the Laurel Police Department. Kracyla said once the funding goal is met, the department plans to move forward with acquiring and training the new K-9s as soon as possible.