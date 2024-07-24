SALISBURY, MD - The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced the closure of a left lane turn onto Main Street as the replacement of the U.S. 13 bridge over the Wicomico River continues.
MDOT says the ongoing work has created a significant traffic pattern change for drivers headed north through the Main Street intersection, and the option for a left turn onto Main Street by northbound drivers has now been eliminated. Northbound traffic through the intersection can continue straight only, MDOT says.
Drivers headed to downtown Salisbury are instructed to turn left off of northbound Route 13 at the Carroll Street intersection or the Broad Street intersection.
More information on the bridge replacement can be found on MDOT’s website.