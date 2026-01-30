LEWES, Del. - The Delaware State Police say they have arrested 30-year-old Dempsey Fritchey of Lewes for felony assault following a January 29 incident.
Police say they responded to the Hyatt House at Five Points Square in Lewes around 5:45 p.m. on January 29. A guest told hotel staff that Dempsey had killed his grandmother in one of the hotel rooms. Troopers spoke to Fritchey near the lobby when they arrived and say he also told them he may have killed his grandmother. Fritchey was then detained without incident.
When troopers responded to the hotel room, they found a 72-year-old woman unconscious and suffering from injuries to her head and face. Medical aid was provided to the victim by troopers until EMS arrived and the woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A DSP Criminal Investigations Unit took over the investigation and detectives learned that while staying together in the hotel room, Fritchey suddenly assaulted his grandmother with his hands and feet for unknown reasons, then went to the lobby where he told hotel staff about the incident.
DSP say Fritchey was arrested and charged with felony First Degree Assault due to the nature of his grandmother's injuries. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $300,000 cash bond.
This incident is still under investigation and detectives ask that anyone with information contact Detective D. Hickman at 302-752-3856. Information can also be provided via private message to the Delaware State Police Facebook page.